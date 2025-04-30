Sight Cymru will be hosting a training event at The Kings Arms later this month, with the aim of educating businesses in the town about accessibility for their users and staff.
Abergavenny Town Council has been working with Sight Cymru and local businesses over the last year with the vision of making the town easier to navigate with projects including 3D mapping of the town centre and making sure accessibility needs are met within the Town Hall.
Cllr Chris Holland’s flagship policy during his year as Mayor has been to make Abergavenny as accessible as possible for everyone, and as the council looks to fulfil the objective near the end of Cllr Holland’s year of office, it has taken this opportunity to provide further education for the businesses which the community and visitors rely upon daily.
“It is my mission to help raise as much awareness as possible around what we can do to make our beautiful town accessible to everyone,” the Mayor said.
“As part of this, I am delighted that Sight Cymru are able to offer this training for free to businesses that want to engage and improve their accessibility for their users and patrons.”
Improving accessibility has long been an ambition across the whole town, with various agencies working to improve connectivity and suitable facilities to meet the requirements some people may need.
At the train station, a new footbridge and lifts, along with other upgrades, are nearing completion to enable residents and visitors to use the station hassle-free.
More disabled parking spaces and wider aisles in the market hall have also been introduced in recent years.
The training session on Monday May 19th is free to attend and begins at 10:30am, where businesses can learn about how they can be more sight aware.