We are seeking homes all over the county, recently purchasing properties in Abergavenny and focusing on meeting need in Monmouth, but also renting properties from local landlords. The number of households in bed and breakfast has fallen from over 100 to under 20, bringing an end to all our block contracts, and I hope that by the end of the year we will rarely need to use this method. We also provide a range of housing support to help tenants retain their tenancy and move forward in their lives as valued citizens in our communities.