The second is £1 million for a cross-border project to clean up the River Wye. This will help fund the Wye Action Plan, identify sources of pollution, and develop solutions to restore water quality and protect wildlife. These are all great achievements, but I know there’s still much more to do. I’ll continue working tirelessly for Monmouthshire, day in, day out to make sure your voice is heard - whether that’s in Westminster or here at home in Monmouthshire. Together, let’s keep building a stronger, fairer, greener future.