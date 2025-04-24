Spring is here and I hope you had a fantastic Easter break. I can’t believe we’re already four months into 2025. It’s been a busy and productive start to the year – and I wanted to take a moment to reflect on just how much we’ve achieved together so far.
Since January, I’ve attended 57 meetings across Monmouthshire – visiting schools, businesses, charities, farms and community groups.I’ve spent time with brilliant organisations like Sparkle, who support children with disabilities, and SARA, our incredible inland search and rescue volunteers.
I’ve also visited major local employers like AB InBev and small businesses like Little Dinos in Usk. I’ve visited schools too, meeting pupils from Monmouth Comprehensive and King Henry VIII School to talk about my campaign to clean up our rivers.
In Westminster, I’ve spoken up 17 times on your behalf in Parliament – raising issues like the urgent need to repair Inglis Bridge, the pollution of the River Wye and Usk, and the detainment of Monmouthshire resident Rebecca Burke, who I’m relieved to say is now safely back home.My team and I have also worked hard behind the scenes to support residents with everyday issues.
So far in 2025, we’ve responded to over 3,300 emails from constituents and helped more than 450 people with casework, including housing, benefits, and health.I’ve also hosted regular monthly surgeries across the constituency – including a dedicated farmer's surgery.
These face-to-face meetings allow residents to sit down with me and talk through urgent problems that can't be resolved over the phone. We’ve also already had two major funding wins for Monmouthshire this year. The first is £1 million to restore Inglis Bridge in Osbaston – thanks to community campaigning and my work lobbying the UK Government and meeting with MOD Minister Maria Eagle.
The second is £1 million for a cross-border project to clean up the River Wye. This will help fund the Wye Action Plan, identify sources of pollution, and develop solutions to restore water quality and protect wildlife. These are all great achievements, but I know there’s still much more to do. I’ll continue working tirelessly for Monmouthshire, day in, day out to make sure your voice is heard - whether that’s in Westminster or here at home in Monmouthshire. Together, let’s keep building a stronger, fairer, greener future.