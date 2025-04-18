I’ve made no secret of the fact I am deeply opposed to plans to put 36 more unwanted Senedd Members in Cardiff Bay.
I know that people in Monmouthshire want to see political parties focused on growing the number of doctors, teachers and dentists, and even growing the economy, rather than growing the number of politicians in the Senedd/Welsh Parliament. But Labour and Plaid Cymru have decided to go ahead with their plans for more MSs, and significant changes to how politicians will be elected, without a vote of the Welsh public.
This unwanted change will include a dramatic change to how people are represented in Monmouthshire.As it stands, Monmouthshire has a local constituency representative in the Senedd, and then four additional representatives who are elected to represent Monmouthshire and the entire region of South Wales East.
Going forward, Monmouthshire will be paired with neighbouring Torfaen and become a ‘super constituency’ represented by a total of six Senedd Members.I have chosen, and now am delighted to have been selected to stand for election for my home of Monmouthshire and neighbouring Torfaen.
I live here and have grown up in beautiful Monmouthshire all my life, I send my children to school here, and it has always been my dream to represent you more directly in the Senedd. I ask the people of Monmouthshire and Torfaen to return me, Peter Fox and more Welsh Conservatives to the Senedd next year, to continue to fight for your priorities and to make both Monmouthshire and Torfaen the very best they can be, supporting individuals and our businesses right across the area, leaving no stone unturned.It has been an absolute honour to represent people across South Wales East, and I will continue to do that to the best of my ability until the Senedd Elections next May.I
look forward to continuing to work with our excellent team of Conservative councillors led by Richard John to continue to build a better Monmouthshire.
Now to the landmark ruling that was made this week to finally recognise in law that a women is a biological women! It seems crazy that in 2025, we need a Supreme Court ruling to tell us that, but I am thankful that common sense has prevailed, and I look forward to the Labour Welsh Government now tying themselves in knots trying to now reflect that with their policies.
For fairness, safety and dignity, it is important they do so asap. Maybe finally too, after years of me asking them, they will now be able to define a women! This hasn’t been a fight against any group in society, it’s been about protecting the rights of women and girls in our county and throughout Wales.