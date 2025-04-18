I live here and have grown up in beautiful Monmouthshire all my life, I send my children to school here, and it has always been my dream to represent you more directly in the Senedd. I ask the people of Monmouthshire and Torfaen to return me, Peter Fox and more Welsh Conservatives to the Senedd next year, to continue to fight for your priorities and to make both Monmouthshire and Torfaen the very best they can be, supporting individuals and our businesses right across the area, leaving no stone unturned.It has been an absolute honour to represent people across South Wales East, and I will continue to do that to the best of my ability until the Senedd Elections next May.I