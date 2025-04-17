Parliament has been in recess, so I’ve had the chance to spend more time doing my favourite part of the job – being out and about in Monmouthshire. Last week I managed to fit in 14 visits and meetings!
With Families for Ceasefire in Abergavenny, we discussed the devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. It was an emotional but constructive conversation. What’s happening in Gaza is horrific, and I utterly condemn the blocking of aid by Israel. I will continue to do everything I can as your MP to call for an end to the violence and support a just and lasting peace.
Later in the week, I hosted a business roundtable at Bridges Community Centre with local leaders from businesses including Greencoat Ltd, TXO and Siltbuster. We discussed how post-Brexit trade barriers affect their operations and how we can work towards a more cooperative relationship with the EU. I’ll be taking their views forward as part of my work on the EU–UK Parliamentary Partnership Assembly.
I then visited Monmouth Comprehensive School to meet the Eco Council and speak to Year 7 students about my campaign to clean up our rivers. We even brainstormed some brilliant ideas for river clean-up projects – their creativity was fantastic!
I also visited A40 Leys Bend for a full briefing on the roadworks. National Highways explained that certain repairs are restricted by seasonal wildlife protections, but they remain on track to reopen the road before the summer. The contraflow will stay in place in the meantime to avoid future closures – and I’ll continue to monitor and push for the road to be opened as soon as possible.
In Monmouth, I attended the official opening of the subway mural – a fantastic community project I’ve supported from the beginning. Alongside the new artwork, the underpass now has brighter lighting and mirrors and regular cleaning – making it a safer space.
Other notable visits included attending a Women in Business event, speaking at Gilwern WI, visiting Rogiet Community Café where I saw the progress on the new shop and cafe, meeting residents in Devauden campaigning for a safe road crossing, attending an open evening at CORE Caldicot, the High Sheriff’s Ceremony, and returning to Parliament to back urgent action to save British Steel.
It’s been a busy week – but it’s what I promised to do as your MP: to work tirelessly for Monmouthshire!