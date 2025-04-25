“As he looked at me all sort of hurt and betrayed like the farmer’s favourite bull when he’s dropped off at the slaughterhouse instead of in a field full of bovine beauties, I just shook my head, closed my eyes and said, ‘Don’t worry about it Tone. I didn’t mean anything by it. You’re just a product of late-stage neo-liberal capitalism and have been programmed to chase the dollar since birth. Your base nature and limited intellect entail the illusory nature of money and the grotesque ugliness of status is your treadmill and you are but a beady-eyed little rodent condemned to that vicious merry-go-round until you collapse.