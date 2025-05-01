“He then turned his head to someone who must have been at his side and said in that peculiar sing-song voice, ‘So this is the chosen fairy guy? Don’t look like much to me. Where’s his suit? Limey son of a bitch needn’t think he can stroll in here and start empire building. I call the shots. This is the USA. You wanna play? You gotta pay the levy! Gotta pay those tariffs. And this guy doesn’t look like he got any cards. Gotta have the cards if you wanna play with the high-rollers!’”