As we finished our dinner on Sunday evening the conversation turned, as it so often does, to health and fitness as we all shared the latest health conditions with which we are plagued.
“I’ve never walked in my sleep but I have recently started taking my wrist splint off,” I told my not altogether interested family.
“I know I’ve got it on when I go to bed, but when I wake up in the morning it’s on the floor,” I explained.
“Maybe the friendly ghost in your house doesn’t like it,” said my sister helpfully.
“I’m going to go on the waiting list to have my carpal tunnel operated on,” said The Mother neatly changing the subject.
“I thought you said you didn’t want to have an operation,”I said.
“That was last week. I’ve looked into it more since then and I’m fed up of being woken up by the pain and the pins and needles every night,” she replied flexing her fingers.
“You really shouldn’t keep going on Google and looking at medical things,” said my sister rolling her eyes. “You’re virtually working your way through the medical dictionary,” she added.
“I am not,” replied The Mother indignantly. “I’ve only got carpal tunnel problems.”
“And asthma,” I said.
“And a bunion,” said the housemate.
“And you’re deaf,” said my sister. “So your ears don’t work properly,” she added for good measure.
“Oh don’t be ridiculous,” snapped The Mother stifling a yawn.
“There goes fatigue,” I chuckled.
“You’ve had gout,” chipped in the housemate.
“And hives,” added my sister warning to the theme… “Or hypochondria,” I muttered hoping that the deafness would cover my words.
Over the course of the next half an hour or so with The Mother alternating between loudly protesting and helping out we worked our way through the alphabet charting her most recent ailments.
We finally stumbled when we reached XY and Z.
“I can’t believe we can’t find anything for the last few letters,” said my sister dejectedly.
“I don’t know how you found anything for the first 23 letters said The Mother. I’m the fittest person I know,” she said ushering us out of the door and wincing at the same time.
“What’s wrong with you now?” said my sister in concern.
“There’s nothing wrong with me,” snapped The Mother. “I’ve been using the power hose to clean the patio all afternoon and then I cooked dinner for you lot so I’m a bit stiff!”
“I’ll let you know soon enough if there’s anything wrong with me,” she added.
“Well don’t tell us unless it starts with X, Y or Z because we just won’t be interested,” announced the housemate from the doorway as The Mother let out a loud shriek.
“Don’t let that spider in,”she shouted pointing at the eight-legged beastie scarpering over the threshold.
“Oh Lord…we forgot arachnophobia,” said the housemate nudging it out with her foot. “Never mind the last three letters, we’re starting the whole alphabet over!”