The chickenpox virus is very common and affects most children, although it can be caught for the first time at any age. Most cases in children are relatively mild and resolved without the need for treatment from a medical professional. However, some children can develop complications, such as bacterial infection or skin lesions, including group A streptococcus, and in rare cases, encephalitis, pneumonitis and stroke. These complications can result in hospitalisation and, on rare occasions, death.