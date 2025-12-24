Mary-Ann McKibben, Consultant in Public Healthsays, “Smoking continues to harm thousands of lives in Wales every year—but change is happening. Fewer people are smoking than ever before, and with the right support, even more smokers can be part of that positive trend. We’re urging people to make this a New Year’s resolution that they stick to and we know that using our free expert-led advice will help them do that. Public Health Wales wants to help people live longer, healthier lives. To do this, our expert Help Me Quit advisers are available to support people to quit smoking for good.”