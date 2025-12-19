A FLUSHLESS loo at a highly protected nature site has been given the go-ahead by planners.
The waterless, compost toilet doesn’t require any connection to mains water or sewerage and is also designed to be fully accessibility, with a large stainless steel sliding door and grab rails and it will be large enough for wheelchair users and parents with pushchairs.
Monmouthshire County Council planners said though the Springdale Farm Nature Reserve, at Coed-Cwner at Llangwm near Usk, is a site of importance for nature conservation, and within the nutrient sensitive catchment area of the river Usk special area of conservation the toilet wouldn’t increase nutrients as it is waterless and wouldn’t be well used.
The compost toilet works by separating liquid from solid waste with air drawn over both and dehydrating the solids with the liquid evaporating.
Planners were also satisfied its sitting on a shale car park and next to an existing barn, also owned by applicants the Gwent Wildlife Trust, would be appropriate.
Planning officer Kate Bingham said in her report: “The siting of the toilet close to an existing structure is considered to be a suitable location in terms of minimising wider visual impact and together with a 2.4m high privacy screen is unlikely to have any adverse effect on local visual amenity.”
Her report also said as the toilet doesn’t require regular waste collection, and with an above ground footprint of less than three metres by 1.8m, “the vast majority” of the existing car park will remain available for parking so there would be no impact on highway safety.
The reserve is described as “a vital hub for biodiversity” and features grassland habitats that support a wide range of flora and fauna, and activities on site include habitat restoration work, conservation grazing, volunteering activities and guided walks for the public.
