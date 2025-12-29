USK Primary School received glowing praise in its latest Estyn report, after inspectors visited the school in October 2025.
The report highlighted the acting headteacher’s (Mr Oliver Beckett), clear vision which sets high expectations for learning, behaviour and well-being.
Inspectors said his approach has “fostered a strong sense of teamwork, respect and belonging across the community,” and made only two recommendations for further improvement.
The report said that nearly all pupils enjoy coming to school and feel valued and supported and as a result, and most make strong progress in nearly all aspects of their learning, including those with additional learning needs.
The report went on to say: “Pupils thrive across subjects, developing literacy, numeracy and digital skills confidently. Teaching is engaging and assessment supports progress effectively.
“A broad, creative curriculum and active pupil voice enrich school life. Strong leadership, teamwork and community partnerships underpin continuous improvement, ensuring pupils feel valued and achieve success.”
The school has 261 pupils on roll, with 218 pupils of statutory school age. The percentage of pupils eligible for free school meals over a three-year average is 8 per cent (the national percentage is 22.9 per cent).
The percentage of pupils identified as having additional learning needs is 17.9 per cen (nationally it’s 11.1 per cent).
The report noted that pupils develop their literacy skills successfully. They make strong progress in reading, and older pupils show a mature understanding of texts.
Most pupils write effectively for a range of purposes, showing growing independence as they edit and improve their work.
It continues: “Pupils’ confidence in Welsh is developing well, with younger pupils responding enthusiastically to simple questions.
“Older pupils express their opinions in Welsh with increasing detail. In mathematics, most pupils make strong progress, applying their understanding successfully in real-life contexts.
“Teaching is purposeful and engaging. Lessons are well paced, and teachers use skillful questioning to extend pupils’ thinking.
“Staff make effective use of assessment processes and information to support pupils’ progress. They support pupils to evaluate their own progress successfully, and as a result, most older pupils take increasing ownership of their own learning.”
It says the curriculum is broad, balanced and imaginative. Opportunities for creative, expressive and outdoor learning enhance pupils’ enjoyment and develop their confidence and independence. Pupils play an active role in shaping school life through the school parliament, and they pride in their responsibilities and achievements.
The report also noted that governors and staff work effectively together to sustain improvement, while the clear focus on developing professional skills and leadership capacity is beginning to enhance school improvement processes.
Effective management of resources ensures that funding supports pupils’ needs and enriches their experiences, and the school’s inclusive ethos, commitment to equality and partnership with parents and the wider community underpin its success.
The report made two recommendations for improving the outcomes. The school should continue the work to make pupils’ progress in spelling as strong and consistent as their progress in other literacy skills and that they should continue to develop leadership capacity.
