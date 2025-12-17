Smiths Auctions Rooms in Newent are holding their New Year sale on January 2- 3 of including a fantastic selection of antiques and collectables as well as a stunning choice of beautiful jewellery, gold and silver.
The auction is on view on Tuesday, December 30 and Wednesday, December 31 from 10am to 5pm with the saleroom closed on New Year’s day and the sale then starting at 10am on the Friday and Saturday. The Friday auction will begin with the ceramics and glass section and offers a range of decorative pieces by Royal Worcester, Minton and Royal Crown Derby. Of particular note is an 18th century Worcester large porcelain tankard made to commemorate the Death of George II in 1760. It is estimated to make around £400/£600 despite a hairline crack to the rim – not surprising really, since it is over two hundred and fifty years of age.
The jewellery section of the sale is going to be a real focal point for buyers and provides a great opportunity to treat someone to something ‘absolutely fabulous’ if you didn’t find what you were looking for before Christmas.
Highlights include a stunning three stone diamond ring estimated at £6,000 to £8,000. With over two and half carats of diamonds it would be an impressive engagement ring at a fraction of the price you would pay in a high street jewellers. Rings with coloured stones include an elegant emerald and diamond oval cluster and a fine quality diamond and sapphire ring – both expected to make around £1,500 to £2,000.
Antique jewellery is very on trend at the moment and Smiths find they can hardly keep up with demand in this very dynamic market. Pieces include a lovey Victorian freshwater pearl and diamond pendant necklace in it’s original fitted box and a turquoise enamel eye shaped brooch set with diamonds and seed pearls. Both are estimated at £1,000 to £1,500 with a range of more affordable items including a stunning pair of Art Deco diamond set earrings estimated at just £600/£800. A large selection of more affordable jewellery includes many pieces for under £100 including a range of diamond rings, silver and costume jewellery.
The Friday sale also includes a wide selection of silver ware including small silver collectables such a caddy spoons, vinaigrettes, scent bottles and decorative boxes. A cheeky miniature silver mouse can be found dozing on an apple core and would make a charming addition to anyone’s mantlepiece.
Other sections of the sale to be sold on the Saturday include books, paintings, toys, textiles, postcards and a large selection of furnishing antiques and collectables. A wide range of furniture includes a very rustic ‘natural wood’ dining table made by the owners from a fallen tree on their farm.The ‘live’ edge thick plank top rests on a tree trunk base and it will make an eye-catching table for a large entrance hall or dining room.
Other furniture includes a satin ash Victorian wardrobe and a selection of country furniture including a desirable Arts & Crafts oak box settle with copper panels to the back. By contrast a sophisticated 19th century inlaid rosewood ladies desk features an automatic tambour front which opens when the drawer is pulled out. It should prove very attractive to collectors of fine furniture.
Smiths catalogue will be available online all over Christmas with online bidding available to everyone on the days of the sale. It is hoped that many more private buyers will be able to view and attend the sales over the holiday period. For further information telephone 01531 821776 or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk
