Fire crews from Crickhowell were called into action over the Christmas break when a light aircraft crash landed in a field near Talgarth on Saturday, December 27.

Fire crews and air ambulance at the scene ( Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

Crews from Crickhowell and Talgarth responded to one light aircraft that had crash landed in a field at 11.38am on Saturday. Crews were involved in stabilising the aircraft and extricating the aircraft’s pilot using Stabfast stabilisers and hydraulic cutting equipment.

The crashed aircraft ( Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

Crews successfully extricated the casualty, who taken to hospital bgy Air Ambulance. The extrication was especially challenging with fuel lines running throughout the aircraft’s chassis and aviation fuel stored in its wings.

The crashed plane ( Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

Fire crews at the scene ( Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

This incident required a multi-agency response with Dyfed-Powys Police, the Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance also in attendance.

Crews left the scene at 1.52pm.