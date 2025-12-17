Last week saw Crickhowell’s Clarence Hall filled to capacity for a special fundraising concert led by Dowlais Male Voice Choir.
Thanks to the generosity of those who attended and the organisers, more than £3,000 was raised for charity.
The event marked another success for Crickhowell’s Cancer Research Wales committee, chaired by Hazel Thomas, which has now raised more than £178,000 for charity.
Concert-goers were treated to a wide-ranging programme, from traditional Welsh favourites to contemporary Christmas music. The evening also featured performances by three talented soloists - Rebecca, Erin and Keira.
The concert concluded with a stirring rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, bringing the audience to its feet in a standing ovation for the choir and accompanying musicians.
Crickhowell’s Cancer Research committee thanked everyone who supported the evening, including the performers and the generous donors of raffle prizes, which helped boost the total amount raised.
David Chadwick, MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, attended the concert and added his thanks.
“This was a delightful evening of exceptional music and cheery company,” he said.
“Cancer Research Wales funds invaluable research and provides valuable briefings. The proceeds from this concert will go towards the fight against cancer, a cruel disease that blights too many families.
“I would like to congratulate Crickhowell’s Cancer Research Wales committee for taking the fight against cancer into their own hands and raising such a healthy sum.”
Earlier this year chairman of the committee, Hazel Thomas, praised the efforts of of local people in helping raise such a massive amount of money for vital cancer research
“I would like to thank the committee for their excellent teamwork and the success of these events, which were due to the generosity of local people, the sponsors, and businesses,” she said.
