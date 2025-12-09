A care agency which has recently opened a branch in Crickhowell is targeting an ambitious expansion across South Wales and the South West of England after increasing its reach in the area.
Abicare officially opened its new office in Crickhowell in November, as Welsh rugby legend James Hook cut the ribbon to mark the firm’s arrival in the town. But it now vows to create further job opportunities and help ease pressure on local NHS provision, particularly at sites including Nevill Hall hospital.
Over the last 12 months, we have worked to reimagine the traditional homecare model to better meet the needs of society.
“Nearly 20 years ago, our founder recognised the transformative power of care to enhance lives and contribute more positively to local communities,” said Ian Talbot, Chair of Abicare.
The company also has offices in Pontypool and Salisbury, but said the recruitment of carers is a key objective along with identifying new geographical areas for expansion. It currently employs 350 care professionals and aims to recruit 100 more care personnel over the course of the next year.
Discussions are already ongoing with commissioners on existing NHS frameworks and integrated care boards to learn more about where the private sector can help and offer more quality and bespoke work to local authorities.
“The restructure enables us to facilitate the delivery of a comprehensive suite of complex care and reablement services in the home,” Mr Talbot continued.
“Expediating earlier discharges from hospital and potentially avoiding hospital admissions altogether, ensuring a meaningful impact not only on the lives of those we care for, but the communities in which they live.”
