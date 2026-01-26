Crickhowell’s Ruth Cornish is planning a year of fundraising challenges to celebrate turning 60.
The former Registered General Nurse, originally from Bristol, has set herself a target of completing six activities in aid of the North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation and Aftercare Charity.
“This local charity provides a weekly programme of ongoing Cardiac Rehab Exercise Classes for people who have cardiovascular conditions,” explains Ruth. “John, my husband, went to classes run by a similar charity in Lancashire following two cardiac events two years ago and those classes really helped him regain his fitness and confidence so he could get back to enjoying his twin passions: running and cycling.”
Ruth, an experienced masseur, will be kicking off her fundraising year with a “pop-up” Massage Day on Sunday, March 1, from 10am-4pm at the Wellness Room on Standard Street in Crickhowell.
“I’ll be offering people the chance to enjoy a relaxing 30-minute massage in return for a donation to the charity,” says Ruth. “I’m qualified in both deep tissue and Indian head massage, and attuned to Reiki, and I believe my clinical background in nursing supports my work as a massage therapist. My aim with any client is to provide healing massage at a pace and pressure to suit the individual.”
There are six slots available on the day, with bookings taken on a first-come, first-served basis. To book your massage, please call Ruth on 07861 684142 or DM her via her Rowan Massage Facebook page.
As well as the March Massage Day pop-up, Ruth aims to complete five additional and very diverse challenges in 2026, including:
• The annual Potato Growing Challenge.
• The South Wales Three Peaks Trial.
• Ebbw Vale’s Clayton Shorthouse Memorial Sprint Triathlon
To follow Ruth’s progress and donate, look for her on Just Giving
• For details of the charity’s classes and how to self-refer, please visit cardiac-rehab.org.uk or call 07856 692 148.
