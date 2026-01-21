Plans to improve the active travel connection between Crickhowell and Llangattock have taken a major step forward as part of Powys County Council’s newly confirmed £17.7 million Levelling Up Fund allocation. The scheme aims to make it easier and safer for residents and visitors to move between the two communities using walking and cycling routes.
The investment will support upgraded path sections, better surfaces, and enhanced accessibility, helping encourage greater use of low‑carbon travel. According to the council, the improvements form part of a wider programme designed to boost recreational tourism and reduce transport emissions across Powys.
