THERE’S cycling races, and then there’s cycling races, and then there’s a Sunday in Hell.
Which is the title of Jorgen Leth's classic 1970s film about Paris-Roubaix, cycling's toughest one-day race!
And if you’re interested, there’s a rare cinema screening of one of the greatest sports documentaries of all time at Abergavenny’s Borough Theatre this Thursday at 7pm.
Leth's revolutionary filmmaking techniques, partly inspired by his arthouse background, capture the unique atmosphere of the race as riders led by Eddy Merckx take on the gruelling, cobble-strewn course across northern France on a hot, dusty day in 1976.
The screening will be introduced by The Guardian's William Fotheringham, who is the author of a behind-the-scenes book on the making of the film.There will also be an audience Q&A after the screening.
