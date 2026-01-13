The Parlour - what picture does that conjure up in your mind? A spare downstairs living room or maybe milking herds on the farm? Well not in this case, writes Andrew Nash.
It refers to the recently released album by Picture Parlour, an Indie Rock Band with links both to Abergavenny and Liverpool. The band is fronted by Katherine Parlour, a Liverpudlian. She formed the group together with Ella Rishi, lead guitarist, whilst they were studying in Manchester.
The Abergavenny connection comes in the shape of the drummer, Michael (Spud) Nash, who was born in the town. He attended school in St Albans, Pontypool, and went on to obtain a Masters Degree in Music at Cardiff University.
The band are ably supported by bassist, Kitty Fitz and guitarist, Joey Django. Following a commendation from Courtney Love, the band became much sought after and supported the likes of Bruce Springsteen, the Manic Street Preachers and Noel Gallagher.
They have also toured the UK, playing to a packed out Clwb Ifor Bach in Cardiff and have appeared at numerous festivals during their time playing together. Picture Parlour will be touring again in April 2026, and will be on tour up and down the UK.
If you are planning on going to a music festival in 2026, keep an eye out for them and go along to say hi! You may even be lucky enough to attend one of their headline gigs which are often sold out.
Picture Parlour’s new album, ‘The Parlour’ is available online with hard copies available inside the record store chain, Rough Trade, and the oldest record shop in the world, Spillers.
