The passage of the pavement which is only wide enough for one person, seems to be disputed by two parties who happen to meet; one of whom is a sweep, and the sweep’s brush, either accidentally or intentionally, becomes placed against the other parties’ eye. Two ladies are stepping hurriedly off the pavement and a nurse is nearly overtaking a perambulator in her haste to avoid being swept off by the sweep. The wagon of Messrs Morgan & Evans is galloping by at a furious pace and the hand cart of the Steam Bread Factory is being pushed along leisurely by a boy. Opposite the building in its improved state stand an admiring couple, and the advantages and comforts of a wider pavement are shown. If the proposed alterations are carried out, they will certainly be an improvement in the street.”