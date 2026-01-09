A rail operator has told passengers to check before they travel as it continues to deal with disruption following overnight weather conditions.
Storm Goretti brought heavy snowfall to areas around Abergavenny in Wales and England overnight on Thursday, resulting in major disruption to transport links.
CrossCountry has said there will be no services between Nottingham or Cardiff today, with only a limited service on other routes.
“Storm Goretti has had a significant impact on the CrossCountry network, particularly across the West Midlands, and the past 24 hours have been extremely challenging for both customers and colleagues,” Nick Westcott, Service Delivery Director said.
“Heavy snowfall in the Birmingham area resulted in several trains being stranded and prevented access to our depot, meaning many trains were unable to refuel overnight.”
“Ongoing difficulties for crews travelling into Birmingham have further affected operations.”
“As a result, services today are severely disrupted. There are currently no services operating from Birmingham towards Manchester, Nottingham or Cardiff, with only a limited service running on other routes. Our teams are working around the clock with Network Rail to manage the impacts of the storm while maintaining a safe service.”
“Customers are strongly advised to check before travelling; tickets dated for travel today can be used on CrossCountry services up to and including Monday 12 January.”
