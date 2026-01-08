The Welsh Liberal Democrats have slammed comments by the Conservatives suggesting they would scrap free bus passes for people aged over 60 in Wales, branding the party “hopelessly out of touch” and warning the move would hit older people’s independence, squeeze household budgets, and isolate rural communities.
The remarks were made by Conservative Shadow Transport Minister Jerome Mayhew following questioning by Liberal Democrat MP Tom Gordon during a Westminster debate on extending free bus travel for people over 60 in England. Mr Mayhew’s comments implied that a future Conservative government in Wales could move to end or restrict free bus passes for over-60s following the Senedd elections in May.
Responding to the debate, Mr Mayhew said that “government funds are limited” and that “the blanket increase in 100 per cent subsidies for a cohort that is mainly in employment doesn’t pass the test.”
In Wales, free concessionary bus travel is currently available to residents aged 60 or over, as well as eligible disabled people and some injured service personnel. The scheme is delivered through the Welsh Concessionary Travel Card system and is widely used across both urban and rural parts of the country.
Since 2025, all under-21-year-olds in Wales have also been entitled to £1 bus fares, following a funding agreement secured by Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS.
The Welsh Liberal Democrats say that free bus travel plays a central role in daily life for thousands of older people, enabling access to GP and hospital appointments, shops, social activities, libraries, caring responsibilities and volunteering. For many over-60s, particularly those who no longer drive, it is the difference between remaining active and independent or being cut off from their community altogether. In rural areas, where distances are greater and transport alternatives are limited, any restriction would have especially serious consequences.
Commenting, Welsh Lib Dem Senedd Member for Mid & West Wales Jane Dodds said: “This shows just how casually the Conservatives talk about taking support away from people who rely on it most. Free bus travel gives older people dignity, independence and the freedom to stay connected to their communities. Undermining it would be a huge mistake.
“I and the Welsh Liberal Democrats will fight any proposals by the Conservatives to curb free bus travel for over-60s every step of the way.”
Adding his comments, Welsh Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, David Chadwick said: “The Conservatives are hopelessly out of touch. Free bus passes for over-60s aren’t a luxury, they’re a lifeline. They keep people independent, connected and active in their communities, especially in rural areas like mine.
“Any move to take that away would be a backwards step that punishes older people for choices they didn’t make.”
Wales introduced universal free bus travel for people 60+ and disabled individuals in a bid to combat poverty and isolation, stemming from the 2002 policy by Rhodri Morgan's Labour government, under the 2007 Concessionary Bus Travel Act.
