Several rail services leaving Abergavenny station today have been cancelled, owing to predicted poor weather conditions brought by Storm Goretti.
A previous yellow weather warning for snow was upgraded to amber by the Met Office on Wednesday (January 7) and will be in force between 8pm tonight and midday tomorrow (Friday January 9).
The operator, Transport for Wales, issued a travel advice update on Thursday morning and said some services will be cancelled, affecting trains running through Abergavenny. From 3pm, there will be just one service per hour between Shrewsbury and Holyhead and Cardiff and Crewe. There will only be one service every two hours between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth. This has had a knock-on effect to services departing Abergavenny.
The services cancelled so far include:
4.03pm to Holyhead
4.34pm to Cardiff Central
4.54pm to Chester
6.05pm to Holyhead
This page will be updated as the situation changes.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.