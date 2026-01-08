The operator, Transport for Wales, issued a travel advice update on Thursday morning and said some services will be cancelled, affecting trains running through Abergavenny. From 3pm, there will be just one service per hour between Shrewsbury and Holyhead and Cardiff and Crewe. There will only be one service every two hours between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth. This has had a knock-on effect to services departing Abergavenny.