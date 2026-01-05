EVERY cloud has a silver lining, or in this case, a snowy one.
So when they heard the sad news that their first day of a new term was cancelled because someone forgot to bleed the radiators, KHS pupils Alice and Amelia decided to build a snowman.
The only trouble was, despite their school being closed, there wasn’t all that much snow on the ground.
However, necessity is the mother of invention, and just as a team of engineers flocked to KHS to fix the boiler in preparation for day two of the school term, the pair of youngsters decided to make the most of the white stuff that had fallen from the sky and build the world’s smallest snowman.
Sitting pretty on the branch of a tree in the field by Croesonen Parc, their snowman comes in at about four inches.
The girls named him Zachary, and he lived proud and free for seven minutes and 32 seconds before a light breeze knocked him over and returned him to dust.
Sadly for Alice and Amelia, they failed in their noble attempt to enter the Guinness World Records.
In terms of the world’s smallest snowman, Zachary was positively a giant.
The honour for creating the world’s smallest snowman goes to Canadian Todd Simpson, who made one under three micrometres tall in 2016 out of silica spheres and platinum arms.
Oh well! Nice try girls and better luck next time!
