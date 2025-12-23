I decided to spend Christmas Day taking down a dry stone wall surrounding the back yard at the cottage and then rebuilding it on Boxing Day and over the last weekend. It was absolute bliss. The wood-burner was lit, and the back door was open, so Yogi was able to lie in the warmth of the kitchen keeping an eye on me. The kettle and radio were my only other companions and I loved it. Of course I had the option to visit several friends but thankfully they all understood that I genuinely preferred being at home and doing as I please – which was to strip out and rebuild a wall. As well as the physical aspect and satisfaction at the end of the build, I love the quality thinking time it all gifts me. It’s very meditative and contemplative.