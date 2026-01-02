New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Cozy Cup at Unit 22 Abergavenny Indoor Market, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on November 27

• Rated 3: Aslan's Fish Bar at 1-2 Priory Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on November 27

• Rated 3: Dip Eat Greek at 29 Moor Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on November 26

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 4: New Garden Chinese Takeaway at 2 Church Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on November 26