New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Cozy Cup at Unit 22 Abergavenny Indoor Market, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on November 27
• Rated 3: Aslan's Fish Bar at 1-2 Priory Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on November 27
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: New Garden Chinese Takeaway at 2 Church Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on November 26