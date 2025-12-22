Prepare to have the winter blues blown away in the weeks following Christmas as the renowned Monmouth Male Voice Choir brings its rich harmonies and powerful presence to Abergavenny ‘s Borough Theatre for a night of unforgettable music.
From stirring Welsh classics to spine-tingling spirituals and contemporary favourites, this celebrated choir promises to take you on a musical journey that lifts the heart and inspires the spirit.
The choir is directed by Lewis Hutton who forged an early career as a professional vocalist, before taking up the baton. Now based in the Forest of Dean, he is a highly sought-after session vocalist and coach and currently serves as MD for the Two Rivers Choir
Monmouth MVC will be appearing at The Borough Theatre on January 16.
