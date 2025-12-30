A dedicated paramedic from Monmouthshire has been recognised in the King’s New Year Honours list after being appointed a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE).
Nigel Jones, 61, lives in Penperlleni and is a specialist Emergency Ambulance Practitioner, as well as volunteering for organisations around the world. He has been recognised for his voluntary efforts as part of the honour.
“I was in Jamaica helping with relief efforts following Hurricane Melissa when I got a call from my wife, Helen,” he said.
“It was a complete surprise to learn that I would be receiving an MBE and as the news started to sink in, I felt enormously proud to be receiving such an honour.”
“Helen told me that the letter had been at our home for a while before she opened it and it was a good thing she did because we almost missed the cut off date for responding and accepting the honour.”
Nigel’s career started in 1980 when he joined the Royal Corps of Signals, serving the majority of his time with 216 Parachute Signals Squadron. In 1991, he joined Hampshire Fire and Rescue Services where he remained until 2015, before joining the Welsh Ambulance Service.
“Fortunately, we responded in time and while I never began volunteering to get any kind of recognition or awards, it was a tremendous feeling knowing that I was being considered in the King’s New Year Honours,” he continued.
Despite always working full-time, volunteer work was and still is a huge part of Nigel’s life.
In 2006, he became a volunteer with the Soldiers’, Sailors’ and Airmen’s Families Association, where he supported serving soldiers, veterans and their families to adjust to civilian life.
Nigel has also given up his time closer to home to help those who need it most in his local community. In 2014, he also volunteered alongside the Longtown Mountain Rescue Team in Abergavenny, helping lost or injured members of the public on the Welsh mountains.
The local hero is also a keen fundraiser for different charities, raising over £10,000 for goof causes by running marathons and setting himself new challenges.
He has no plans to slow down either.
“Absolutely not,” he said.
“I love what I do and I want to carry on helping people for as long as I’m able to.”
Nigel is a member of REACT, the humanitarian rapid response charity, who deploy volunteer responders in the immediate aftermath of disasters to help vulnerable people in hard-to-reach areas.
As part of his role with REACT, Nigel was deployed across the UK during the Covid-19 pandemic, supporting the building of Nightingale hospitals, delivering PPE and helping with vaccine administration.
Locality Manager Sean Cornock, and Nigel’s line manager, said: “Congratulations to Nigel on receiving an MBE for his exceptional, charitable work in disaster-affected regions.“This is a richly deserved recognition of his selfless efforts to bring care, dignity and hope to communities facing unimaginable challenges.“I have nothing but admiration for Nigel's self-sacrificing commitment and service.”
