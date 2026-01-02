Check out those lovely old transporters all lined up in Abergavenny’s Frogmore Street like mother’s best china.
Of course, if anyone dared park a bus in this spot today they’d get a right mouthful.Yet way back when, and we’re talking about the mid 1930s, the number of motor cars on the roads were a lot fewer than they are today.
Motor may have become the new king by then, but horse drawn vehicles were still found here, there, and everywhere, and there was only about just over a million private cars in use on Britain’s highways and byways.
Which meant that buses were all the rage and private chariots or taxis as we now know them were out of the reach of most people’s pockets.
The caption to the original pic reads, “Presented to Mr and Mrs F. N. Morgan by the old folks and pensioners of Abergavenny as an appreciation of the part they took in the happy events and celebration of Jubilee Week 1935.”
What does it all mean? Are the ladies in white coats holding the special presentation? Who knows! But the hairdresser's sign just above the bus advertising 'Permanent Waving' could be a clue.....
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.