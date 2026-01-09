A school in Abergavenny has closed to some students for the second time in a week, this time owing to weather conditions preventing staff from getting to school.
King Henry VIII 3-19 school is closed to pupils in Years 7, 8, 9 and 10 today, with the school unable to open for all students.
The Primary Phase School is open as normal, as well as the Specialist Resource Base. Those in Years 11, 12 and 13 have also been able to go to school today.
In a statement, a spokesperson said, “We have a large number of staff who cannot travel to school today due to the implications of the weather overnight in their local areas. As such we are unable to open the school fully.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.