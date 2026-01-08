A high school has announced it will be closed tomorrow due to adverse weather conditions and its ability to staff the school safely throughout the day.
Crickhowell High School has said it will not be open tomorrow and learners will be provided work to complete at home during the day.
“Following discussion with our local primary school headteachers, and reflecting the decision taken by most high schools across Powys, we have made the decision to close the school tomorrow,” a spokesperson said.
“This decision is based on the latest weather information, our ability to staff the school safely, and the fact that our area falls within the current amber weather warning. For some of our staff, it has already been a challenging drive home tonight, which reinforces the need to prioritise safety.”
“In line with the adverse weather guidance shared last term: Day 1: Learners will be provided with core subject work to complete at home. Subsequent days: Online learning will take place for each timetabled lesson.”
“A contingency plan has been put in place for learners with scheduled examinations, and these students have been contacted individually. Thank you for your understanding and support in ensuring the safety and continuity of learning for all.”
