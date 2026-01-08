WHO doesn’t like a shed load of snow as it falls in a soft and magical flurry from the Heavens?
You’d have to be a hard-hearted and flinty-eyed joyless sort of toad not to get excited about a little snowstorm.
Schools get to close, kids get to stare at screens or build snowmen and a large part of that rapidly declining sector of the population, they call the employed, get to work from home and watch Netflix.
Yet as you sit frivolously and care-free in your pyjamas bingeing on saturated fat and consuming products with dangerously high sugar content, spare a thought for the key workers!
Where the hell would we be without the locksmiths to keep our doors locking and unlocking smoothly in these dangerously cold temperatures?
Just a thought for you to ponder as we collectively look to the skies and wonder if Storm Goretti is going to be one to remember or something of an anti-climax.
It’s raining at the moment, but that can all change.
Stay tuned and stay safe! And if it doesn’t snow here’s some pics of when it did!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.