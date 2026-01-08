WHO doesn’t like a shed load of snow as it falls in a soft and magical flurry from the Heavens?

You’d have to be a hard-hearted and flinty-eyed joyless sort of toad not to get excited about a little snowstorm.

Schools get to close, kids get to stare at screens or build snowmen and a large part of that rapidly declining sector of the population, they call the employed, get to work from home and watch Netflix.

Yet as you sit frivolously and care-free in your pyjamas bingeing on saturated fat and consuming products with dangerously high sugar content, spare a thought for the key workers!

Where the hell would we be without the locksmiths to keep our doors locking and unlocking smoothly in these dangerously cold temperatures?

Just a thought for you to ponder as we collectively look to the skies and wonder if Storm Goretti is going to be one to remember or something of an anti-climax.

It’s raining at the moment, but that can all change.

Stay tuned and stay safe! And if it doesn’t snow here’s some pics of when it did!

A snow capped Skirrid!
A snow capped Skirrid! (Tony Kelly )
Snow
Looks rough in Market Street! (Tindle News )
Snow
Pretty as a picture! (Tindle News)
Snow
The Snow Loaf! (Tony Kelly )
Snow!
Walking in a Winter Wonderland! (Tindle News)