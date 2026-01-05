The Borough Theatre in Abergavenny will be alive with song and celebration on Saturday, January 17, when the popular Abergavenny Star Players return to the stage with a special concert entitled Curtains Up.
Following the huge success of their highly acclaimed production of Sister Act earlier in the year, the company is back with an evening that promises glamour, humour, and powerhouse performances. Curtains Up is a joyful celebration of musicals that feature musicals within their stories — a playful and richly theatrical theme that showcases the group’s talent and creativity.
The audience can look forward to memorable numbers from classic shows including Gypsy, Sunset Boulevard, Kiss Me Kate, and Cabaret, among many others. With its mix of show-stopping solos, ensemble favourites, and dramatic flair, the concert offers something for every musical theatre fan.
The evening is also an important fundraiser. Proceeds will help support the Star Players’ next full-scale musical production, to be revealed later in the year, while also raising money for St Davids Hospice Care, a cause the company has proudly supported for several years in memory of the grandmother of founder Molly Brickley-Clark.
St David’s Hospice Care is a charitable organisation providing comprehensive, palliative care to patients, their families and carers facing life-limiting illnesses, and provided invaluable care for Molly's Nanna when she was facing her worst moments.
Adding to the excitement, special guest appearances will be made by members of Forget Me Not Productions and Abergavenny Pantomime Company, two societies already working hard at rehearsals for their annual shows coming up at the theatre this year; Sleeping Beauty in February and Great British Bake Off: The Musical in May, making this a true community celebration.
Tickets cost £12 and are available from the Borough Theatre box office or online at boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk/shows/curtains-up/
