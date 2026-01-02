Anyway, I thought I’d share them. The buzzword in gardening for 2026 is ‘lemonading’. In the report ‘lemonading’ is described as gardening with resilience, creativity and optimism. It’s about celebrating unexpected outcomes instead of trying to control every detail. Apparently, ‘lemonading’ equates to asking ‘What can I do now?’ when things go wrong. It also involves being enthused by a wilting plant, a patch of weeds and a buddleia growing in the paving as they all give you a chance to ‘try something else’.