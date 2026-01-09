Brilliant young jazz guitarist Jean Guyomarc'h, originally from Brittany in France, is making another return visit to Brecon to delight audiences and collaborate with local musicians in Wales later this month.
Jean, who is one of the lead guitarists in the Hot Club band 'Major Swing' based in Tours, first visited the UK to perform at the Brecon Guildhall in the annual jazz Festival in 2015.
Since then, he has made regular solo trips, performing with such names as Remi Harris, Xenia Porteous, Will Barnes, Maciek Pysz, Huw Warren, Heulwen Thomas and many more.
As part of this, Jean's been invited to Brecon Jazz Club on several occasions, as well as making short tours around Wales whilst. At home, Jean is one of the most experienced and in-demand 'manouche' style guitarists but he's also someone who's developed a deep love and connection with Wales, its jazz scene and audiences.
This month alongside Ian Cooper,Jean is running a workshop and guitar jam session on Sunday 18 January 3pm, and then in a keynote concert, appears in Trio format with Welsh jazz guitarist Gareth Evans and Cardiff's Ashley-john Long (double bass), at Brecon Jazz Club in the Muse, at 8pm on Tuesday, January 20.
Since 2012, Brecon Jazz Club has played a leading role in showcasing the best of Wales and borders bands, international jazz musicians and guests. During the summer the Jazz Club organises a selection of (around 30-40) summer concerts, workshops and interesting activities centred on the historic Guildhall Theatre and other key Brecon venues including an iconic ‘jazz festival’ space, at the Castle Ballroom, and the Muse. The Foundry venue in the town is also used for great music and workshops:
