Since 2012, Brecon Jazz Club has played a leading role in showcasing the best of Wales and borders bands, international jazz musicians and guests. During the summer the Jazz Club organises a selection of (around 30-40) summer concerts, workshops and interesting activities centred on the historic Guildhall Theatre and other key Brecon venues including an iconic ‘jazz festival’ space, at the Castle Ballroom, and the Muse. The Foundry venue in the town is also used for great music and workshops: