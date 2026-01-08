The play is a humorous and poignant piece, infused with original live music and inspired by the medieval mystery plays. Way’s writing blends poetic imagery with earthy dialogue, making the play accessible, lively and engrossing. The setting is the Welsh Border country, not far from Bethlehem! We follow the story of Zac, a stargazing shepherd and Miriam, his challenging and pragmatic wife, as they journey through the Black Mountains to Bethlehem to register for the poll tax. Their eyes are widened and their trust tested by their experiences en route, in particular by their encounter with sheep-stealer Mak and his wily girlfriend Gill.