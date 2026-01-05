Commenting on the changes to the family farms tax, Welsh Liberal Democrat Westminster Spokesperson and Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick said:
“The Liberal Democrats were the first to call out and oppose the unfair family farm tax in last year's budget and we have been proud to stand alongside our Welsh farming communities to campaign against it ever since.
“This concession has been hard won, and I am so grateful to all the Welsh farmers who have fought tirelessly to achieve this, including many from my own constituency.
"This is about fairness and security, if we undermine Welsh farming, then we also undermine our ability to provide the country with the food we need to keep us secure in an uncertain world and to build a healthy nation.
“Despite this welcome change, many Welsh family farms will still find themselves crippled, with incomes barely at minimum wage levels. The Liberal Democrats still believe this unfair tax should be scrapped in full and will be submitting amendments in the new year to try to do so."
