A BODY has been found near a river on the Monmouthshire border after a seven-week search for a missing pensioner.
Gwent Police appealed for information to locate Robin Lewis, 78, from Cwmbran after he was last seen in the town centre in mid-November, amid reports that a man had been seen later that night in the Afon Lwyd River.
They have now confirmed that a body was found near the river four miles downstream in Ponthir, east of Newport, on Sunday afternoon (January 4).
A force spokesperson said: “Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the family of missing man Robin Lewis have been informed.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious. Our thoughts are with Mr Lewis' family and friends at this difficult time.”
Robin, 78, was last seen in Cwmbran town centre on Thursday, November 13, at around 7.20pm, and was reported as missing on Saturday, November 15.
Police were able to trace his movements through CCTV, showing that he was in Asda, in Cwmbran, at about 7pm on the Thursday before walking towards River Island.
He was seen in various other locations around the town centre and then outside Morrisons petrol station at about 8.40pm before turning on to Edlogan Way and walking across the railway road bridge, at about 8.50pm.
A force spokesperson revealed in early December: “At about 10.15pm we had a report from a member of the public that there was a man in the Afon Llywd River, near the car park.
“We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen Robin at Morrisons petrol station, walking on Edlogan Way and, in particular, within Edlogan way car park between 9pm and 10pm.
“Extensive riverbank searches have been undertaken with the assistance of the coastguard, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA), however no-one has been found.
“Searches have continued using drones, and the support of Mountain Rescue.”
Extensive rainfall that week was responsible for high water levels, with the Monnow flooding Monmouth town centre early on the Saturday morning.
