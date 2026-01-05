The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has now reached the final month of their twelve-week engagement exercise to help shape the future arrangements of stroke rehabilitation services in the area. The engagement will continue to run until Friday 30th January 2026 and is an important opportunity for patients, carers, local residents, staff, partner organisations and community groups to share their views, provide full feedback and help ensure that stroke rehabilitation services are meeting the needs of the local population.
The remaining public meetings in 2026 will take place on:
Wednesday 7th January, 5:30pm – 7pm, Education Centre, Nevill Hall Hospital, Brecon Road, Abergavenny NP7 7EG
Monday 19th January, 4pm – 5:30pm, Online via Microsoft Teams (Please email them at [email protected] with your intent to join and a link will be provided)
Thursday 22nd January, 3.30pm – 5pm Main Hall, Monmouth Priory, Priory Street, Monmouth, NP25 3NX
You can continue to complete the survey at any time, which can be accessed via the URL
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.