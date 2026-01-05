ABERGAVENNY awoke this morning beneath, if not a heavy blanket of snow, at least a light dusting.
It wasn’t quite the Narnia wonderland it could have been, but beggars can’t be choosers.
Usually, when the snow falls, our cousins up top swan around like Elsa at an ice party and look down their noses at sheltered little Abergavenny as we lowlanders gaze enviously at the snowcaps of the surrounding hills.
But not this year!
On the Monday after the Xmas period where the world returns to normal, the bitter pill they call routine was sweetened by a little ice cold sugar.
It may not have been much, but it was enough to make everything a bit brighter, starker and more wondrous than before.
It was also enough to force at least one school to close, and someone, somewhere on social media, to comment, “You call this snow! I remember the winters of 1963 and 1982. Now that was snow. We walked about in our Speedos and just got on with things. These snowflakes today would melt if they had to live through the likes of that, I can tell you.”
There were also unsettling reports that a lone postman was spotted wearing trousers instead of shorts.
But that’s enough jibber jabber! Here’s some pics we took whilst foraging for doughnuts and steak bakes.
