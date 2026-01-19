THERE’S nothing like a dull, dreary, and slightly wet day in mid-January for a bit of a vibe kill.
Christmas has been and gone, summer’s a distant hope in someone else’s Caribbean holiday, and life drudges on, monotonous and mundane.
Yet as a nation, we’ve been here before and will return again. All things must pass!
So it’s a bit unfair to burden the third Monday in January as “the most depressing day of the year.”
January’s always been a notoriously depressing month, just ask a Capricorn!
The question is - where’s the data to prove that Blue Monday is actually a thing?
Follow the science, and it leads to a shadowy cave where, beneath a grime-encrusted stone, there’s a yellowed and ancient parchment that reads, “Blue Monday doesn’t exist!
Apparently, it was made up by a bunch of cynical travel agents who wanted to sell some package holidays in January.
According to cognitive neuroscientist Dr. Matt Wall, the notion of any one day being more depressing than any other is massively flawed.
The good doctor added, “It (Blue Monday) might seem like just a harmless bit of fun, but anyone who's ever experienced real clinical depression - either first-hand, or via a loved one - will tell you that it's no laughing matter.
"Life is hard enough already, especially this winter, with the cost of living rising in many places and people in genuine hardship - why make it harder?”
The doctor described Blue Monday as “A nonsense piece of pseudoscientific misinformation which contributes to the whole ecosystem of junk science.”
The Sun, on the other hand, has given us 13 handy reasons why we should be happy on the “most depressing day of the year.”
Apparently, all we need to combat the January blues is the knowledge that both Robbie Williams and Harry Styles are to drop new albums in March.
If that sounds to your ears like a hell without equal, here’s a proper tune to cheer you up!
