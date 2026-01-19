A former police officer has become the second in as many months to lose their job at one force following a gross misconduct investigation.
Ex-Detective Sergeant Joanne Marston resigned from Gwent Police shortly before a hearing into her conduct began in Cwmbran on Monday January 12.
A spokesperson for the force said the former officer “would have received a dismissal without notice had she not already resigned.”
Assistant Chief Constable at Gwent Police, Vicki Townsend, chaired the meeting.
“The actions of this former officer were both shocking and unacceptable; neither we nor the public accept such behaviour from police officers whether on or off duty,” she said.
“While the vast majority of our officers, staff and volunteers conduct themselves impeccably while working to protect our communities, it is behaviour like that shown by this former officer which undermines public trust and confidence in policing.”
“There is no place in Gwent Police for those who act in this fashion; it is right that the public expects their officers to uphold the highest standards which this former officer has failed to do.”
The allegations against the former officer were proven to have breached the professional standards of behaviour regarding discreditable conduct following an investigation by the force’s professional standards department.
Marston will now be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list and becomes the second former sergeant to lose their job over historic assault allegations in the space of a month at Gwent Police.
