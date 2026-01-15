THE public’s insatiable demand for a solid tribute band has been thrown another bone this month when Pink Floyd rolls into town.
IF you’ve got the “Time” and the “Money” and don’t live on “The Dark Side of the Moon,” there’s no better place to be this January other than watching Think Floyd “In The Flesh” at the Borough Theatre.
So don’t “Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun,” “Run Like Hell” to the “Greatest Gig in the Sky” as the boys who would be Pink take to the stage.
You won’t “See Emily Play,” but there are “High Hopes” you’ll be “Lost for Words” as the lads do their thing.
Think Floyd will be at the Borough Theatre on January 24. See the box office for more details.
Comments
