Emergency services are at the scene of a collision which has shut a major route out of Abergavenny, leaving disruption and heavy traffic around the town.
Gwent Police advised via social media on Wednesday morning that the A465 was closed between Abergavenny and Llantilio Pertholey, and that drivers should avoid the area and find alternative routes for their journeys.
“We're currently dealing with a road traffic collision on A465 from Abergavenny towards Llantilio Pertholey,” a a social media post said.
“Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey.”
The road remains closed eastbound from Hardwick roundabout heading towards Hereford.
The force has been asked for further details.
