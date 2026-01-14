An arrest has been made by police officers following a collision involving two cars on the outskirts of Abergavenny earlier today (Wednesday January 14).
The A465 was closed eastbound from Hardwick roundabout, heading towards Hereford, during the morning while emergency services raced to the scene of a collision near the junction with Ross Road and Maindiff Court Hospital.
In a statement, Gwent Police confirmed a 35-year-old man had been arrested in connection with drink drive offences.
“We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A465 at around 8.50am on Wednesday January 14,” a spokesperson said.
“Officers attended alongside Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service. The collision involved two cars and no life-threatening injuries were reported.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.