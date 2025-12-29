Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
You’re feeling impatient and restless. Travelling might seem like the perfect solution but transport delays and break-downs will only cause more frustration. When offered a chance to invest in an exciting new venture, pause and think about it. Use your common sense and take a look at all risks involved. If you explore other options you will find safer ways to protect your funds.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
If you and a housemate disagree over finances, domestic arrangements or a past incident, reaching a compromise will take some time. In these types of disputes, failure to see each other’s point of view will not help the situation. You might feel you will never come to an agreement but eventually it will get sorted out.
Gemini (May22/June21)
You need to be occupied and to keep mentally alert to avoid boredom setting in. Spend time with people and work on activities that stimulate you. If you can’t find any right away, put on our coat and go out and look for it. A friend or neighbour will appreciate your company, a chat and even some help with a task they are struggling with. Online shopping will reveal a bargain or two.
Cancer (June22/July23)
You might agree to meet up with someone you have had a rocky relationship with. Do your best to stay calm and composed. Think before you speak to avoid revealing your insecurities. An old friend will make some strange suggestions. At first you will be tempted to turn down their proposal but as you reflect on it you will come to see they have a good sense of what might be best for you.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Romance and friendship will bring you happiness. Friends are open about how much they enjoy your company and this makes it easier for you to share your feelings. You and your family will be getting together to brainstorm plans for the future. If you act on these within the next week, they could be highly successful.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
A close relationship feels a bit strained. A partner or housemate seems very sensitive and easily upset. You realise the need to be careful with your words when you are around them. You understand they could do with some extra love and care but you can’t help wondering where they were when you needed them in the past.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
To keep the peace which is always an important aim for you, steer clear of topics that could lead to disagreements and tension. If a relative is unwilling to talk about a health issue, postpone the conversation for another time. It doesn’t matter if some problems stay unresolved. What matters is that you get through this week with as little hassle as possible.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Focus on your main goals and important aspects of your life. You feel unusually restless yet you also recognise the importance of taking matters more seriously if you wish to make progress. You also need to check that your long-term plans correspond with those of a partner’s. An organised approach will enable you to tackle tasks at home and at work more efficiently.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
You can’t be content in a life that feels too orderly and structured. You crave variety and if you are unable to get this through your work you will seek it in your off-duty hours. Stand up for what you believe in, especially if a partner or housemate disagrees with ideas you believe are best for you. You could be surprised by the way a loved one’s viewpoint changes.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
The more time you spend with a new friend or partner the more you will feel you understand each other. You never thought you could feel this close to anyone. You feel inspired to explore new avenues for your creative ideas. Any concerns you have about a meeting or interview will vanish as soon as the appointment arrives.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Someone you aren’t very familiar with will reach out to you for help or guidance. You might feel uncertain about how much support to offer. Just take it one step at a time and as you get to know them better you will feel more confident about how you can help them. Your approach to money and household matters will be practical.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
There is growing opposition to a community initiative you are part of. It seems like some people are unaware of this project’s true potential. Since many objections are related to a lack of funds and fundraising is something you are good at, think about focusing on securing investors. The advantages will be considerable.
