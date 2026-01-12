A day of discussions aiming to change the narrative of climate action in agriculture, transport and land use will take place at Brecon Cathedral in February and all are invited to participate.
On Tuesday February 24 the Dean of Brecon Cathedral will begin proceedings with an audience of future decision makers, young people and children with input from environmentalists and farmers where they live.
The day starts at 10am, with a keynote speech presented by John Meredith followed by workshops on the natural world, how to protect and enhance wildlife and using one’s Prophetic Voice to celebrate joy and beauty.
There will also be a focus on why agriculture and land use matters, as well as how it can be future proofed and how people can prepare.
