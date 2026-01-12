CRICKHOWELL-based Antur Brew (Van Dijk Brewing) has secured a £ 24,537grant towards can filling and labelling machinery as part of a package of support worth over £1.2 million which is being invested in the Powys economy by businesses and the county council.
The 18 companies which have secured money are investing nearly £1 million in their own futures, while the council has added £243,000 to the pot from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.
There were 150 applicants for the capital grants, announced in August, which are being used to cover up to 50 per cent of eligible costs, up to a maximum of £25,000, for projects that support growth or long-term sustainability.
Among the successful businesses are EV Sales and Repairs of Brecon which gets £10,118.50 towards new equipment that will increase service capacity, Shepherd’s Parlour, Hay-on-Wye which has secured £6,533.74 towards new coffee and milkshake machines, that will improve speed and capacity and Tailored Imports of Brecon which gets £7,720.30 towards stretch-wrap and banding machines that will speed up pallet load building at two warehouses.
All projects are due to be completed and paid for over the next few weeks.
“Selecting the 18 was a difficult process, with around 300 businesses expressing an interest in receiving a grant, and around half of these then going on to submit a full application,” said Councillor Glyn Preston, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys. “We have prioritised the projects that we believe will have the biggest impact on productivity and sustainability across a range of sectors and were delighted to receive so much interest.
