“Selecting the 18 was a difficult process, with around 300 businesses expressing an interest in receiving a grant, and around half of these then going on to submit a full application,” said Councillor Glyn Preston, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys. “We have prioritised the projects that we believe will have the biggest impact on productivity and sustainability across a range of sectors and were delighted to receive so much interest.