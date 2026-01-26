Monmouthshire County Council has issued a temporary traffic regulation order to allow essential ducting works by MJ Quinn in Llanover.
The order, made under Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, will take effect on January 29 and will remain in force for up to 18 months, though the works are expected to finish by February 12. The project operates daily between 9am and 6pm, with reasonable access maintained for residents.
The closure affects two sections: approximately 0.8km of Llanvair Grange from its junction with Nant‑Y‑Derry Road, and around 0.65km of Llanvair Grange Road from Llanover Road. A signed diversion using the A4042 and surrounding routes is in place throughout the works.
Comments
